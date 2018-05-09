TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Walmart Stores Inc., down $2.68 to $83.06

The retailer agreed to buy a 77 percent stake in India's Flipkart in a $16 billion deal.

Liberty Media Global PLC, down 81 cents to $30.34

The telecom company agreed to sell its operations in several European countries to Vodafone for about $22 billion.

Monster Beverage Corp., down $3.97 to $49.11

The energy drink maker reported weak sales and said its profit margins decreased.

TripAdvisor Inc., up $8.84 to $47.62

The online travel booking company raised its annual forecast after a strong first quarter.

Walt Disney Co., down $1.82 to $99.97

The entertainment company had a better-than-expected quarter, but its ESPN network continued to struggle.

Papa John's International Inc., down $2.18 to $56.55

The pizza chain's first-quarter results fell short of analysts' estimates.

Devon Energy Corp., up $1.20 to $40.22

Energy companies rallied as the price of oil rebounded from Tuesday's losses.

D.R. Horton Inc., down $1.29 to $43.63

Homebuilders traded lower as interest rates increased and the Mortgage Bankers Association said mortgage applications fell.