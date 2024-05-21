Your Voice Your Vote 2024

May 21

Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Afghanistan nearly 3 years after the Taliban captured Kabul

Afghanistan's Taliban have confirmed the resumption of Turkish Airlines flights to Kabul’s international airport

ByThe Associated Press
May 21, 2024, 10:04 AM

ISLAMABAD -- Afghanistan's Taliban government confirmed the resumption of Turkish Airlines flights to Kabul’s international airport, nearly three years after the carrier's services were suspended following the collapse of the Western-backed government.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said that the first Turkish Airlines flight landed Tuesday and was greeted by government officials.

Turkish Airlines flights have returned with a schedule of four weekly round-trip flights between Istanbul and Kabul on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

All international airlines halted flights to Afghanistan when the Taliban seized power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces departed after two decades of war.

In January, Air Arabia restarted flights to Kabul’s international airport. In November 2023, FlyDubai became the first international carrier to resume flights to Afghanistan.

Two Afghan airlines, Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airlines, operate from Kabul to destinations such as Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Moscow; Islamabad and Istanbul.

