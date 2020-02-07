Uber, AbbVie rise; Wynn, Myrian Genetics fall on Wall Street Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday: Uber, AbbVie rise; Wynn, Myrian Genetics fall

Uber Technologies Inc., up $3.54 to $40.63

The ride-hailing company reported a big jump in revenue and says it expects to reach profitability earlier than forecast.

Ford Motor Co., down 14 cents to $8.11

The company is shaking up its management following a weak fourth quarter and the botched launch of the Explorer SUV.

National Oilwell Varco Inc., up $2.29 to $24.18

The oil and gas industry supplier reported revenue in its latest quarter that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

Synaptics Inc., up $14.43 to $84.53

The maker of touch-screen technology posted earnings and revenue that easily beat forecasts. It also issued a bullish outlook.

AbbVie Inc., up $5.11 to $92.29

The drugmaker issues an earnings forecast that came in well ahead of what Wall Street analysts were exepcting.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $7.28 to $126.91

The resorts operator reported a quarterly loss and has temporarily closed its casinos in the Chinese region of Macao.

Myriad Genetics Inc., down $8.27 to $21.02

The molecular diagnostic company reported earnings that fell far short of forecasts, slashed its forecasts and said its CEO was leaving.

FleetCor Technologies Inc., down $22.09 to $306.76

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses reported revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.