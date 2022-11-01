Uber, Pfizer rise; Catalent, Stryker fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Uber Technologies Inc., up $3.18 to $29.75.
The ride-hailing company gave investors an encouraging forecast for bookings.
Abiomed Inc., up $125.74 to $377.82.
Johnson & Johnson is buying the heart pump maker for $16.6 billion.
Pfizer Inc., up $1.46 to $48.01.
The drug developer raised its profit forecast for the year.
Catalent Inc., down $16.20 to $49.53.
The maker of drug delivery technologies reported weak third-quarter financial results.
Dentsply Sirona Inc., up 18 cents to $31.
The dentistry supplies company said it will restate some of its financial results following an internal investigation.
Stryker Corp., down $9.15 to $220.09.
The medical device maker's third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Hologic Inc., up $6.33 to $74.13.
The medical device maker beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Sysco Corp., down $2.45 to $84.11.
The food distributor's fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.