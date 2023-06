Report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' during COVID lockdown

FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session at parliament in London, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. He was the mayor who reveled in the glory of hosting the 2012 London Olympics, and the man who led the Conservatives to a whopping election victory on the back of his mission to “get Brexit done.” But Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister was marred by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a steady stream of ethics allegations. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Lawmakers are expected to release a long-awaited report Thursday on whether former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled Parliament over COVID lockdown-flouting parties at his Downing Street office

LONDON -- Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about the lockdown-flouting parties that undermined his credibility and contributed to his downfall, a committee of lawmakers said Thursday after a year-long investigation.

A scathing report from the House of Commons Privileges Committee found that Johnson’s actions were such a flagrant violation of the rules that they warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament. While a damning indictment of the former prime minister’s conduct, the recommendation is largely symbolic because Johnson angrily quit as a lawmaker Friday after the committee informed him of its conclusions.

Johnson, 58, last week described the committee as a “kangaroo court” that conducted a “witch hunt” to drive him out of Parliament. A majority of the panel’s seven members come from Johnson’s Conservative Party.

The report is just the latest episode in the “partygate” scandal that has distracted lawmakers since local news organizations revealed that members of Johnson’s staff held a series of parties in 2020 and 2021 when such gatherings were prohibited by pandemic restrictions. The full House of Commons will now debate the committee’s report and decide whether it concurs with the panel’s findings and recommended sanctions.

Parliament's Privileges Committee has spent 14 months investigating Johnson's conduct over “partygate,” a series of boozy gatherings in his office that broke strict COVID-19 restrictions that his government had imposed on the country.

Johnson, 58, angrily quit as a lawmaker on Friday after the committee informed him in advance that he would be sanctioned. He described the seven-member committee — which included both the ruling Conservatives and opposition party members — as a “kangaroo court,” and accused political opponents of driving him out in a “witch hunt.”

On Wednesday, the eve of the report's publication, Johnson also called for the panel's most senior Conservative member, Bernard Jenkin, to resign over claims that he had broken pandemic restrictions himself.

Daisy Cooper, deputy leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, said the move was a “typical distraction tactic from Boris Johnson that doesn’t change the fact he broke the law and lied about it.”

If found to have lied and been in contempt of Parliament, Johnson would have been suspended from the House of Commons. A suspension of 10 days or more would have meant that Johnson’s constituents in his suburban London seat could have petitioned to oust him and elect a new lawmaker.

Johnson’s move to quit Parliament means he can no longer be suspended, and his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip will be contested in a special election next month.

Johnson and his wife, Carrie, were fined by the Metropolitan Police last year for breaching COVID laws at a birthday party for Johnson in his Downing Street residence and office in June 2020.

Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also among dozens of people issued with fixed-penalty notices for a series of office parties and “wine time Fridays” in 2020 and 2021 across government buildings.

Revelations of the booze-fueled gatherings, which took place at a time when millions were prohibited from seeing loved ones or even attending family funerals, angered many Britons and added to a string of ethics scandals that spelled Johnson's downfall. Johnson resigned as prime minister last summer after a mass exodus of government officials protesting his leadership.

Johnson has acknowledged misleading lawmakers when he assured them that no rules had been broken, but he insisted he didn’t do so deliberately.

In March he told the committee he “honestly believed” the five gatherings he attended, including a send-off for a staffer and his own surprise birthday party, were “lawful work gatherings” intended to boost morale among overworked staff members coping with a deadly pandemic.

He also said that “trusted advisors” assured him that neither the legally binding rules nor the government’s coronavirus guidance had been broken.