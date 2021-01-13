UK may move patients into hotels to ease hospital strain
England’s health care system may move patients into hotels to ease pressure on hospitals struggling to handle rising COVID-19 admissions
LONDON -- England’s health care system may move patients into hotels to ease pressure on hospitals struggling to handle rising COVID-19 admissions.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday that the National Health Service was looking at various ways to reduce the strain on hospitals, including moving patients to hotels when appropriate. Discussions about the issue were first reported by the Guardian newspaper.
“We would only ever do that if it was clinically the right thing for somebody,” Hancock told Sky News. “In some cases, people need sit-down care, they don’t actually need to be in a hospital bed.”
———
Follow AP coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at:
https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine
https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak