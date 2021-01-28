UK opens formal investigation of Facebook's Giphy takeover The U.K.’s competition watchdog has launched a formal investigation into Facebook’s purchase of Giphy over concerns it will stifle competition for animated images

The Competition and Markets Authority said the investigation's first stage has a deadline of March 25 to decide whether to trigger a more in-depth probe.

“We will continue to fully cooperate with the CMA’s investigation," Facebook said in a statement. "This merger is pro-competitive and in the interests of everyone in the U.K. who uses GIPHY and our services.”

Facebook had planned to integrate Giphy’s operations with Instagram but the authority last year ordered the companies to keep their businesses separate while it examined the deal.

Half of Giphy’s traffic comes from Facebook’s apps, which also include Messenger and WhatsApp, Facebook said when it announced the deal.