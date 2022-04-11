Ultra Clean, NIO fall; AT&T, SailPoint rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Ultra Clean, NIO fall; AT&T, SailPoint rise
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Twitter Inc., up 78 cents to $47.01.
The social media company's largest investor, billionaire Elon Musk, abandoned plans to join its board of directors.
Shopify Inc., up $14.20 to $617.38.
The cloud-based commerce company's board of directors approved a 10-for-1 stock split.
Lowe's Companies Inc., down $2.07 to $204.59.
The home improvement retailer named Brandon Sink its new chief financial officer.
NIO Inc., down 30 cents to $19.70.
The Chinese electric vehicle maker is reportedly postponing deliveries because of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., up $14.46 to $64.05.
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is buying the identity governance software developer for $6.9 billion.
Veru Inc., up $7.93 to $12.28.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment.
AT&T Inc., up $1.41 to $19.63.
The telecommunications company completed the spin-off of its WarnerMedia unit.
Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., down $3.27 to $32.74.
The chipmaking equipment services company gave investors a discouraging first-quarter financial update.