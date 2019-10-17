Union Pacific dragged down by falling freight volumes

Falling shipments of energy, industrial and agricultural products cut into profit and revenue at Union Pacific during the third quarter.

The railroad on Thursday posted net income of $1.56 billion, or $2.22 per share, which is 7 cents less than Wall Street was expecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue slid 7% to $5.52 billion, which also is short of projections.

The earnings report from Union Pacific Corp., based in Oklahoma, Nebraska, comes a day after the Florida railroad CSX reported falling profits and revenue as signs of a slowing global economy grow.

