Union Pacific Q4 profit up 24% despite weak rail volume

OMAHA, Neb. -- Union Pacific hauled in 24% more profit in the fourth quarter despite supply chain problems and weak auto production, but that is also compared with a period last year that included a one-time $278 million charge.

The Omaha, Nebraska, railroad on Thursday posted earnings of $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in the last three months of 2021. That's up from $1.38 billion, or $2.05 per share, a year ago. Without last year's charge, the railroad's profit would have been up 8% over last year's adjusted results of $1.6 billion, or $2.36 per share.

Union Pacific hauled 4% less freight in the fourth quarter as the computer chip shortage continued to hurt auto production and supply chain problems cribbed shipments of imported containers of goods. The railroad also wrestled with crew shortages as COVID-19 spread through its workforce.

But the results exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.60 per share, according to a survey by the data company Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue grew 12% to $5.73 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts.

"Although uncertainty remains around COVID variants and supply chain disruptions, we see a positive demand environment in 2022 and continued traction from business development efforts driving growth,” CEO Lance Fritz said in a prepared statement.

Union Pacific expects shipping volume to grow faster this year than industrial production, which it believes will rise 4.8%.

The railroad plans to spend $3.3 billion on capital improvements to its network of 32,400 miles (52,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Western states as it invests more for growth. A year ago, UP spent about $3 billion.

Later Thursday another railroad, Florida's CSX Corp., will also report quarterly earnings.

