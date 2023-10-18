United Airlines, ASML Holding fall; Abbott, Spirit AeroSystems fall, Wednesday, 10/18/2023

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday: United Airlines, ASML Holding fall; Abbott, Spirit AeroSystems fall

ASML Holding N.V., down $25.38 to $583.25.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., down $17.34 to $178.67.

The trucking and logistics company reported weak third-quarter financial results.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $3.88 to $36.24.

The airline said fuel costs and conflict in Israel will hurt its fourth-quarter earnings.

Abbott Laboratories, up $3.42 to $95.56.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Winnebago Industries Inc., down $1.88 to $56.72.

The recreational vehicle maker's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $3.77 to $150.03.

The maker of Tide laundry detergent and other consumer products reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Lennar Corp., down $2.85 to $106.78.

Homebuilders slipped after a U.S. government report showed that home construction was weaker than economists expected in September.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., up $3.97 to $21.16.

The aircraft parts maker announced an enhanced production collaboration with Boeing.