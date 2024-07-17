United Airlines Q2 profit rises to $1.32 billion as travel demand offsets the carrier's rising costs
United Airlines is reporting higher profit in the second quarter, thanks to record crowds at U.S. airports
United Airlines on Wednesday reported that its second-quarter profit rose 23% to $1.32 billion, as record crowds at U.S. airports helped the carrier overcome sharply rising costs for fuel and labor.
However, United warned that third-quarter results will fall short of Wall Street expectations.
Like rival Delta Air Lines, United said it was concerned that carriers are adding more flights than necessary, creating a glut of seats that is keeping prices from rising.
Airlines are trimming their schedules for mid-August and beyond, which will help reduce the oversupply of flights while increasing the airlines’ pricing power.
Chicago-based United said its second-quarter profit worked out to $4.14 per share, excluding one-time gains and losses. Analysts expected $3.93 per share, according to a FactSet survey.
Revenue was $14.99 billion, slightly below the analysts’ forecast of $15.04 billion.