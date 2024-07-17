United Airlines is reporting higher profit in the second quarter, thanks to record crowds at U.S. airports

United Airlines Q2 profit rises to $1.32 billion as travel demand offsets the carrier's rising costs

United Airlines on Wednesday reported that its second-quarter profit rose 23% to $1.32 billion, as record crowds at U.S. airports helped the carrier overcome sharply rising costs for fuel and labor.

However, United warned that third-quarter results will fall short of Wall Street expectations.

Like rival Delta Air Lines, United said it was concerned that carriers are adding more flights than necessary, creating a glut of seats that is keeping prices from rising.

Airlines are trimming their schedules for mid-August and beyond, which will help reduce the oversupply of flights while increasing the airlines’ pricing power.

Chicago-based United said its second-quarter profit worked out to $4.14 per share, excluding one-time gains and losses. Analysts expected $3.93 per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue was $14.99 billion, slightly below the analysts’ forecast of $15.04 billion.