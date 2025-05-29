United Airlines will return to JFK with several daily flights in a deal with JetBlue

A collaboration with JetBlue will mark the return of United Airlines to JFK International Airport in two years

FILE - United airplanes wait to take off at Newark Liberty International Airport, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

A collaboration with JetBlue will mark the return of United Airlines to JFK International Airport in two years.

JetBlue will give United access to slots at JFK for up to seven daily round-trip flights beginning in 2027. JetBlue runs approximately 180 daily flights out of JFK.

United last flew out of the New York airport in 2022.

The announcement arrives shortly after the Federal Aviation Administration said that it was extending flight limits at Newark into June due to air traffic controller shortages and technical issues.

United, which has a hub at Newark, cut some flights out of the New Jersey airport earlier this month. CEO Scott Kirby also issued a letter to customers to discuss the difficulties at Newark.

JetBlue previously had a partnership with American Airlines in the Northeast but announced in 2023 that it was ending the tie up after losing a court fight over the deal.

Under the agreement between United and JetBlue, named Blue Sky, the airlines will exchange eight flight timings at Newark. Some aspects of the partnership will become active later this year.

“United’s global reach perfectly complements JetBlue’s East Coast leisure network, and significantly expands the options and benefits for TrueBlue members, no matter where in the world they are traveling," JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said in a statement Thursday.

Customers will be able to access the benefits of each airline's loyalty program when they fly on the other airline. Also, JetBlue and United will each offer flights on one another's website and app. United’s MileagePlus customers will be able to earn and use miles on most JetBlue flights.

“We’re always looking for ways to give our MileagePlus members even more value and benefits and this collaboration gives them new, unique ways to use their hard-earned miles and find options that fit their schedule,” Kirby said.

JetBlue and United said that they will continue to manage and price their networks independently, including the launch of new routes, frequencies and promotions.

Shares of both airlines climbed before the market open.