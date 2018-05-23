United Technologies plans to hire 35,000 people and invest more than $15 billion in the U.S. over the next five years.

The company said Wednesday that the investment will go toward research and development and capital expenditures.

United Technologies Corp. has more than 200,000 employees in over 75 countries. It currently has 67,000 workers in the U.S.

The 35,000 positions will mostly be from retirements and normal turnover, the company said, but it anticipates several thousand will be new jobs. While jobs are anticipated in all states, the greatest hiring needs are in Connecticut, Florida and Georgia. Half of the jobs are expected to be in production and maintenance, with the rest being professional and managerial positions.

United Technologies makes Otis elevators, Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and other products.