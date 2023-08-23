Urban Outfitters, Apellis rise; Foot Locker, Peloton Interactive fall, Wednesday, 8/23/2023

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Urban Outfitters, Apellis rise; Foot Locker, Peloton Interactive fall

Foot Locker Inc., down $6.56 to $16.64.

The footwear and clothing retailer slashed its earnings and sales forecast for the year.

Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $2.10 to $69.44.

The auto parts retailer said Shane O’Kelly will succeed Tom Greco as CEO in September.

Urban Outfitters Inc., up $1.04 to $35.13.

The clothing and accessories retailer reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $1.58 to $5.41.

The exercise bike and treadmill company gave investors a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $9.28 to $40.04.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on rare safety issues with its eye condition treatment Syfovre.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., up 33 cents to $14.69.

The automotive services company announced a $50 million stock buyback plan.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up $9.69 to $50.86.

The clothing retailer reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $16.87 to $142.02.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.