US Bancorp, Morgan Stanley rise; Tesla, Wells Fargo fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Twitter Inc., down 77 cents to $45.08.
Elon Musk offered to buy the social media company for $43 billion.
UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $2.18 to $534.82.
The insurer reported solid first-quarter earnings, though its latest profit forecast was still mostly below Wall Street expectations.
Rite Aid Corp., down 27 cents to $7.22.
The drugstore chain's fiscal fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.
U.S. Bancorp, up $2.10 to $52.71.
The bank's first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts
Morgan Stanley, up 63 cents to $84.76.
The investment bank's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., down $5.57 to $19.95.
U.S. regulators will rescind a special designation of a blood disorder treatment being developed by biopharmaceutical company.
Wells Fargo, down $2.19 to $46.35.
Investors were disappointed by the bank's first-quarter financial results.
Tesla Inc., down $37.37 to $985.
Tesla is recalling nearly 595,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a feature that violates federal safety standards.