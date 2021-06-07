US Concrete, Moderna rise; Autodesk, Nucor fall
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
U.S. Concrete Inc., up $16.73 to $73.87.
The construction materials company is being bought by Vulcan Materials for $1.29 billion.
Autodesk Inc., down $5.89 to $278.89.
The design software company is pursuing a buyout of Altium.
QTS Realty Trust, up $13.66 to $78.15.
The data center owner is being bought by Blackstone for about $10 billion.
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp., up $3.83 to $38.83.
The owner of infrastructure businesses is selling its private aviation business to KKR for just under $4.5 billion.
Moderna Inc., up $13.50 to $219.57.
The drug developer asked European regulators to grant authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd., up $3.36 to $34.80.
The clothing and accessories maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up 99 cents to $33.11.
The cruise line gave investors an encouraging update on plans to start sailing in the U.S. again.
Nucor Corp., down $1.41 to $107.37.
The steel company is buying Cornerstone Building Brands’ insulated metal panels business.