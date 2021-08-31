US consumer confidence falls in August to 6-month low

U.S. consumer confidence fell in August to the lowest level since February amid rising concerns about the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus and worries about higher inflation

August 31, 2021, 2:24 PM
1 min read

WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer confidence fell in August to the lowest level since February amid rising concerns about the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus and worries about higher inflation.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 113.8 in August, down from a revised 125.1 in July.

The Conference Board said that concerns about the resurgence in COVID cases as well as worries about rising gas and food prices had contributed to the drop.

The decline followed a sharp fall reported Friday in the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment gauge.

Top Stories

COVID-19 live updates: Doctors beg people to get vaccinated as hospitals fill up

Aug 30, 10:33 PM

Mississippi highway collapses, 2 killed, at least 10 injured

29 minutes ago

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill: Prosecutors

Aug 31, 6:27 AM

Afghanistan updates: Biden to defend US military withdrawal

40 minutes ago

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later

Aug 30, 9:01 PM

Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill: Prosecutors

Aug 31, 6:27 AM

Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 8:24 AM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' criminal trial begins

Aug 31, 6:23 AM

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later

Aug 30, 9:01 PM

Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill: Prosecutors

Aug 31, 6:27 AM

Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 8:24 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later

Aug 30, 9:01 PM

Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 8:24 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill: Prosecutors

Aug 31, 6:27 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events