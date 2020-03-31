US consumer confidence sinks as virus begins having impact

MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
March 31, 2020, 2:25 PM
WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in March as the impact of the coronavirus began to be felt.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its confidence index dropped to a reading of 120 in March from February's 132.6.

The steep decline reflected rising worries about the coronavirus during the survey period of March 1-18. Economists say confidence is sure to fall further as the virus' impact takes a bigger toll on the economy.