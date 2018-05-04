US employers expected to have added solid 190K jobs in April

U.S. jobseekers likely enjoyed April after slogging through a so-so March.

The jobs report the government will issue Friday is expected to show that employers added 190,000 jobs last month, according to a survey of economists by the market data firm FactSet. That gain would be nearly double the 103,000 jobs that were added in March. The unemployment rate is expected to have dipped to 4 percent after holding at 4.1 percent, a 17-year low, for six straight months.

The Labor Department will issue the April jobs report at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Americans are benefiting from a solid and resilient job market, with wages finally picking up in some industries and the number of layoffs steadily falling.