New US home construction dips again in February

Construction of new homes fell again in February, but not as much as the previous month

By
MATT OTT AP Business Writer
March 18, 2020, 12:58 PM
WASHINGTON -- Construction of new homes fell again in February, but not as much as the previous month. Those declines follow a December surge which had pushed home construction to the highest level in 13 years.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that builders started construction on 1.60 million homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, a decline of 1.5% from 1.62 million units in January.

Application for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, fell 5.5% in February to an annual rate of 1.46 million units.

The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was not apparent in the February numbers.