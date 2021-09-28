US home prices jump by record amount in July

U.S. home prices soared in July from a year earlier by a record amount as buyers desperate for homes bid up prices amid a limited supply of available properties

September 28, 2021, 1:11 PM
1 min read

WASHINGTON -- U.S. home prices soared in July by a record amount from a year earlier as buyers desperate for homes bid up prices amid a limited supply.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index surged 19.9% in July compared with a year ago, the largest gain on records dating back to 2000. In 17 of the 20 cities, prices rose more quickly in July than in June. And prices reached all-time highs in 19 of 20 cities. The one exception was Chicago, where prices are just 0.3% below their 2006 peak.

Sales of new and existing homes have jumped this year, driven by low mortgage rates and a desire for more living space during the pandemic. Sales of existing homes are up 16% in the first eight months of 2021 compared with last year, and they're up 12% from the same period in 2019.

Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle reported the biggest price increases, with Phoenix leading the nation for the 26th straight month.

Top Stories

Sep 25, 8:41 AM
Sep 27, 6:26 PM
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Sep 27, 7:56 PM

Top Stories

Sep 27, 6:26 PM
Sep 28, 3:01 AM
3 hours ago
Sep 27, 7:06 PM
Sep 28, 4:08 AM

Top Stories

Sep 27, 6:26 PM
Sep 28, 3:01 AM
3 hours ago
Sep 27, 7:06 PM
Sep 26, 1:16 PM

Top Stories

Sep 27, 6:26 PM
Sep 26, 1:16 PM
Sep 28, 3:01 AM
Sep 27, 7:06 PM
Sep 26, 11:51 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events