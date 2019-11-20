US Latinas need twice the time to match white male’s income Government figures show that on average, Latinas in the United States are paid 54 cents for every dollar that a white, non-Hispanic male makes

That means it takes Latinas one year, 10 months and 20 days to match the yearly income of those male workers.

A coalition of nongovernmental organizations is marking the Latina Women’s Equal Pay Day on Wednesday, highlighting the day on the calendar when the average Latina, working both 2018 and 2019, matches the 2018 income by white men.

The wait can be even longer for foreign-born Latina workers.

Experts and activists agree the wage gap can be narrowed by strengthening the unions, raising the minimum wage and passing equal pay laws.

But they say pursuing those goals is an uphill battle under President Donald Trump.