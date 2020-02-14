US manufacturing output hit by Boeing troubles, slips 0.1% U.S. manufacturing output fell slightly in January, driven lower by Boeing's decision to halt production of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo a Boeing worker walks past a 737 model fuselage and a giant mural of a jet on the side of the manufacturing building behind in Renton, Wash. On Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for January. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo a Boeing worker walks past a 737 model fuselage and a giant mural of a jet on the side of the manufacturing building behind in Renton, Wash. On Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for January. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- U.S. manufacturing output fell slightly in January, driven lower by Boeing's decision to halt production of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft.

The Federal Reserve said Friday that factory output declined 0.1% last month after eking out a 0.1% gain in December. Excluding the production of airplanes and parts, factory production rose 0.3%

U.S. manufacturing has shown signs of recovering from a year-long downturn but is facing a fresh challenge from Boeing's troubles, which also affect hundreds of suppliers. Manufacturing output is down 0.8% in the past year, hurt by the U.S.-China trade war and slower global growth.

Overall industrial production, which includes output from mines and utilities, dropped 0.3% in January, held back by a 4% drop in utility production output because of unseasonably warm weather.