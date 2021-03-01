US spending on construction projects rises 1.7% in January
Spending on U.S. construction projects rose 1.7% in January as new home building continues to lift the sector
SILVER SPRING, Md. -- Spending on U.S. construction projects rose 1.7% in January as new home building continues to lift the sector.
Last month's increase followed small revised gains in December and November.
Spending on residential construction rose 2.5% in January, with single family home projects up 3%, the Commerce Department reported Monday.
In a separate report, the government reported that applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, spiked 10.4% in January.
Spending on government projects, which has been constrained by tight state and local budgets in the wake of the pandemic, rose 1.7%.
Non-residential construction was up 0.4% after months of declines, but is still down 10% from January of last year. The category that accounts for hotels also ticked up 0.7% but is still down a whopping 22.7% from the same time last year as the travel and leisure sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.
Total spending on construction in January was $1.52 billion, 5.8% higher than January 2020.