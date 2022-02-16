ViacomCBS, La-Z-Boy fall; Generac, Owens Corning rise
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc., up $2.52 to $25.80.
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust is buying the multifamily property owner for about $5.8 billion.
ViacomCBS Inc., down $6.41 to $29.58.
The entertainment company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Akamai Technologies Inc., down $6.17 to $104.86.
The cloud services provider is buying Linode for about $900 million.
Wyndham Resorts & Hotels Inc., down 3 cents to $90.26.
The hotel operator gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year.
Generac Holdings Inc., up $39.74 to $316.44.
The power generator maker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Sonic Automotive Inc., up $3.06 to $53.55.
The auto dealer handily beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Owens Corning, up $8.46 to $100.80.
The maker of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.
La-Z-Boy Inc., down $6.29 to $30.15.
The furniture maker reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter earnings.