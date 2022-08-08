Viatris, First Solar rise; Tyson Foods, Nvidia fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Viatris Inc., up 36 cents to $10.09.
The generic drugmaker beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Tyson Foods Inc., down $7.35 to $80.10.
The meat packer's fiscal third-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., up $2.76 to $66.60.
Pfizer is buying the sickle cell drug maker for about $5.4 billion.
First Solar Inc., up $4.84 to $106.74.
Solar energy companies gained ground as federal legislation that would benefit the clean energy industry moves closer to approval.
Nvidia Corp., down $11.96 to $177.93.
The chipmaker warned investors that its second-quarter revenue will fall short of forecasts.
Karuna Therapeutics Inc., up $100.83 to $241.19.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential schizophrenia therapy.
Treehouse Foods Inc., up $1.66 to $44.34.
The packaged food maker beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
BioNTech SE, down $13.81 to $169.30.
Pfizer's partner in developing a COVID-19 vaccine reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.