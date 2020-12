As virus talks drag, Congress prepares temporary funding fix Lawmakers are giving themselves more time to sort through their end-of-session business on government spending and COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers are giving themselves more time to sort through their end-of-session business on government spending and COVID-19 relief, preparing a one-week stopgap spending bill that would prevent a shutdown this weekend.

Hoyer had previously told lawmakers that this week would probably be the last of the session, but talks are going more slowly than hoped on a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill under assembly by senior members of the powerful Appropriations committees. The stopgap measure would prevent a government shutdown through Dec. 18.

“I am disappointed that we have not yet reached agreement on government funding. The House will vote on Wednesday on a one-week (stopgap bill) to keep government open while negotiations continue," Hoyer said.

Three main items of legislation are at issue in the end-of-session agenda: a defense policy bill that President Donald Trump is threatening to veto; the $1.4 trillion governmentwide spending bill; and perhaps $900 billion in long-sought COVID-19 relief.

There are two sets of talks on COVID-19 relief — on the leadership level and by a group of Senate moderates — occurring at the same time, and it's unclear how the negotiators might sort themselves out, lending an air of confusion to the process.

If an agreement isn’t possible on the omnibus bill, lawmakers might have no option but to pass another continuing resolution that would keep the government running on autopilot and permit them to punt the unfinished spending bills into next year

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Monday that Trump is comfortable with a deal along the lines of one being put together by a group of Senate moderates and pragmatists. That $900 billion plan does not include direct payments sought by Trump before the election.