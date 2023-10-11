Voxx International, Walgreens rise; Exxon Mobil, DaVita fall, Wednesday, 10/11/2023

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), down $4.79 to $105.66.

The energy giant is buying Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), up 27 cents $22.65.

The drugstore operator named Tim Wentworth as its new CEO.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ), up $3.01 to $48.91.

The electrical equipment maker beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Voxx International Corp. (VOXX), up $1.60 to $9.39.

The consumer electronics maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter revenue.

Novo Nordisk (NVO), up $5.43 to $98.44.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a study using the weight-loss drug Ozempic to treat kidney failure.

DaVita Inc. (DVA), down $17.89 to $73.39.

The kidney dialysis provider slumped amid worries about competition from a potential kidney-failure drug from Novo Nordisk.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), up 27 cents to $7.43.

The alternative energy company gave investors an encouraging business and operations update.

Humana Inc. (HUM), down $10.27 to $490.13.

The health insurer said Jim Rechtin will replace Bruce Broussard as CEO in 2024.