Walmart, Energizer rise; Bird Global, Getty Images fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Walmart Inc., up $9.05 to $147.44.
The retailer reported strong third-quarter financial results and raised its profit forecast for the year.
Home Depot Inc., up $5.01 to $311.93.
The home-improvement retailer beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Azenta Inc., up $10.17 to $56.75.
The maker of technology for the life sciences industry reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Shoals Technologies Group Inc., up $4.93 to $27.40.
The solar energy equipment supplier gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
UiPath Inc., up $1.36 to $13.41.
The automation software company gave investors an encouraging revenue update and announced job cuts.
Bird Global Inc., down 7 cents to 29 cents.
The electric scooter company withdrew its revenue forecast.
Getty Images Holdings Inc., down $1.11 to $5.86.
The visual media company reported a surprising third-quarter loss and weak revenue.
Energizer Holdings Inc., up $2.26 to $31.86.
The battery and personal care products company beat analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.