Walmart makes another play for Babies R Us shoppers

Walmart is making another play for former Babies R Us shoppers looking for cribs, diaper-changing tables and other baby goods.

The company is revamping the baby section of its website, letting shoppers browse by style. It has also increased the number of baby products it sells by 30,000 in the last year. It says that baby-related searches are up 40 percent year-over-year.

Babies R Us shut the last of its more than 200 stores last month after parent company Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy and liquidated its business.

Many retailers are trying to take a piece of that business. BuyBuy Baby, which has about 120 stores, offered to help those with Babies R Us gift registries recreate them at its stores. Target has expanded its private-label brand Cloud Island with more diaper bags and crib sheets. And Amazon had enlisted a pregnant Khloe Kardashian to promote its baby registries to her more than 70 million Instagram followers.