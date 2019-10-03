Warren turns corporate criticism into bona fides in ’20 race

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is relishing making high-profile corporate enemies, betting it will reinforce her image as an anti-corruption crusader who will fight for Americans.

Facebook’s CEO was heard in leaked audio published this week saying his company is ready to “go to the mat” to stop Warren from breaking up tech giants. Warren said in response that the U.S. needs to “fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like engage in illegal anticompetitive practices.”

The Massachusetts senator, along with her chief liberal rival, Bernie Sanders, is testing how far Democratic voters are willing to go in taking on some of the nation’s wealthiest citizens and most powerful companies. It’s a risky strategy at a time when the country faces economic headwinds and searing political divides.