This week: Consumer confidence, Dick's Sporting Goods earnings and the latest US inflation reading

ByThe Associated Press
May 24, 2024, 12:27 PM

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

HOW CONFIDENT?

The Conference Board on Tuesday issues its consumer confidence index for May.

Confidence deteriorated in April for the third straight month as Americans fret about their short-term financial futures with prices and interest rates still elevated. The index measuring Americans’ short-term expectations for income, business and the job market tumbled to 66.4 from 74 last month. Analysts expect confidence dipped again this month.

Consumer confidence index, by month:

Dec.: 108.0

Jan.: 110.9

Feb.: 104.8

March: 103.1

April: 97.0

May (est.): 95.7

Source: FactSet

ON A ROLL

Dick's Sporting Goods releases its latest financial results before the bell Wednesday.

Analysts forecast Pennsylvania-based Dick's made $2.99 per share in the first quarter on $2.94 billion in sales. Dick's shares have been on a roll since last fall, gaining 86%. Dick's closed fiscal 2023 with its best sales quarter ever, taking in nearly $3.9 billion in revenue.

INFLATION UPDATE

The Commerce Department on Friday delivers its April data on U.S. consumer spending and inflation.

Analyst forecast that year-over-year inflation held steady at 2.7% from March to April. The report is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve, which raised interest rates to their highest levels in 22 years in an effort to tame four-decade high inflation.

PCE Deflator, annual percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Nov.: 2.7

Dec.: 2.6

Jan.: 2.4

Feb.: 2.5

March: 2.7

April (est.): 2.7

Source: FactSet

