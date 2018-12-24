Wells Fargo, Nissan skid while Mindbody, Newmont Mining rise

Mindbody, up $14.11 to $35.83

The fitness software platform agreed to be bought by Vista Equity Partners for $1.9 billion.

Nissan, down 14 cents to $15.55

Nissan's board of directors rejected a meeting with French automaker Renault, which owns a minority stake in the company.

Wells Fargo, down $1.52 to $43.60

Wells Fargo was among the six large banks called by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to try to reassure markets following last week's plunge.

Johnson & Johnson, down $5.25 to $122.84

Johnson & Johnson continued to deal with the aftermath of news reports that it hid the existence of asbestos in its baby powder for decades.

Hess, down $5.06, to $36.43

Hess was among the biggest decliners in the energy sector, which fell sharply along with crude oil prices.

Newmont Mining, up $1.05 to $34.58

Newmont Mining shares were the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Monday, as gold prices rose more than 1 percent.

Macy's, down 5 cents to $28.15

The department store's stock rose as investors continued to react positively to this year's holiday shopping season.

Campbell Soup, down $2.33 to $33.42

The company's new CEO faced questions about his role at Pinnacle Foods after it was sold to ConAgra Foods.