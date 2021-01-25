WestRock, Carnival fall; AMC Entertainment, Moderna rise
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
WestRock Co., down $2.55 to $44.12.
The paper and packaging company said a ransomware attack impacted its operational and information technology systems.
F5 Networks Inc., up $2.93 to $207.25.
The software company completed its $500 million buyout of cloud-computing technology company Volterra.
Moderna Inc., up $15.98 to $147.
The biotechnology company said studies show that its COVID-19 vaccine works against mutated strains of the virus.
Kimberly-Clark Corp., up $4.30 to $136.51.
The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue announced a $5 billion stock buyback program after reporting solid fourth-quarter earnings.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up 18 cents to $16.58.
The mining company gave investors an encouraging update on its fourth-quarter financial results.
Cardtronics Plc., down $2.05 to $38.81.
The ATM operator is being bought by NCR for about $1.7 billion.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 91 cents to $4.42.
The movie theatre operator raised $917 million and said any talk of imminent bankruptcy is off the table.
Carnival Corp., down $1 to $19.22.
The cruise line operator said operations for Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Valor will be delayed until November.