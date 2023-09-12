WestRock, Exxon Mobil and GoDaddy rise; Oracle falls, Tuesday, 9/12/2023

The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), down $17.10 to $109.61.

The business software giant reported revenue that fell short of forecasts.

WestRock Co. (WRK), up 94 cents to $35.

The company is combining with Smurfit Kappa to create a global packaging company.

Apple Inc. (AAPL), down $3.15 to $176.21.

The company is holding an event to announce its latest iPhone models.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), down $1.67 to $136.07.

An antitrust trial against Google's parent company got underway challenging its dominance of internet search.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION), up $2.36 to $37.09.

The Utah-based bank said it was seeing improving trends in lending.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY), up 94 cents to $74.64.

Activist investor Starboard Value sent a letter to the company saying it's deeply undervalued and needs to cut costs and make other changes.

Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY), up $26.72 to $266.12.

The operator of convenience stores and gas stations reported earnings that blew past analysts' estimates.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), up $3.33 to $117.49.

Energy companies were rising broadly as the price of crude oil climbed.