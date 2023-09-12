WestRock, Exxon Mobil and GoDaddy rise; Oracle falls, Tuesday, 9/12/2023

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Oracle Corp. (ORCL), down $17.10 to $109.61.
The business software giant reported revenue that fell short of forecasts.
WestRock Co. (WRK), up 94 cents to $35.
The company is combining with Smurfit Kappa to create a global packaging company.
Apple Inc. (AAPL), down $3.15 to $176.21.
The company is holding an event to announce its latest iPhone models.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), down $1.67 to $136.07.
An antitrust trial against Google's parent company got underway challenging its dominance of internet search.
Zions Bancorporation (ZION), up $2.36 to $37.09.
The Utah-based bank said it was seeing improving trends in lending.
GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY), up 94 cents to $74.64.
Activist investor Starboard Value sent a letter to the company saying it's deeply undervalued and needs to cut costs and make other changes.
Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY), up $26.72 to $266.12.
The operator of convenience stores and gas stations reported earnings that blew past analysts' estimates.
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), up $3.33 to $117.49.
Energy companies were rising broadly as the price of crude oil climbed.