Yelp, AIG rise; Expedia Group, Universal Display fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

American International Group Inc., up $2.29 to $50.95.

The insurer's second-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.

Carvana Co., up $8.65 to $345.65.

The used car retailer reported strong second-quarter revenue and a surprising profit.

Dropbox Inc., up 64 cents to $32.22.

The online file-sharing company's second-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Corteva Inc., up $3.32 to $44.76.

The agricultural products company raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year.

Yelp Inc., up $1.95 to $39.15.

The online business reviews company reported solid second-quarter revenue and a surprise profit.

Expedia Group Inc., down $12.80 to $148.89.

The online travel company reported a bigger loss than Wall Street expected as it faces lingering concerns about the virus' impact on travel.

Zynga Inc., down $1.78 to $7.99.

The maker of “FarmVille” and other online games fell short of Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Universal Display Corp., down $24.59 to $209.15.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company reported disappointing second-quarter profits.