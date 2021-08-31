Zoom, American Woodmark fall; AC Immune, Spok Holdings fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Zoom, American Woodmark fall; AC Immune, Spok Holdings fall

August 31, 2021, 8:26 PM
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $58 to $289.50.

Investors were disappointed by the video conferencing company's third-quarter earnings forecast.

StoneCo Ltd., down $2.96 to $46.54.

The financial technology company reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., up $4.15 to $91.11.

The specialty chemicals company is selling its performance adhesives business to Arkema for $1.65 billion.

AC Immune SA, up $1.14 to $8.13.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Spok Holdings Inc., up $2.06 to $9.91.

Acacia Research offered to buy the healthcare communications company.

American Woodmark Corp., down $9.94 to $70.46.

The cabinet maker's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Under Armour Inc., down 98 cents to $23.14.

A weak consumer confidence report for August weighed on a a variety of clothing and accessories companies.

Chico's FAS Inc., down 67 cents to $5.17.

The clothing chain warned investors that supply chain problems could hurt sales.

