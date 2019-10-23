Zuckerberg appears in Congress as Facebook faces scrutiny

Facebook CEO is again appearing before Congress to face questions about his company's massive market power, privacy lapses and tolerance of speech deemed false or hateful.

Zuckerberg will testify at a hearing Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee about 's plan to create a global digital currency, which has stirred opposition from lawmakers and regulators in the U.S. and Europe.

But the full range of policies and conduct of the social media giant with nearly 2.5 billion users will be under the public glare.

It's the chief's first testimony to Congress since April 2018.

Many of the company's moves seems to spark public and official anger these days, from its alleged anticompetitive behavior to its refusal to take down phony political ads or doctored videos.