ABC News and Disney+ announce new daily show 'What You Need to Know'

ABC News and Disney+ on Monday announced "What You Need to Know," a new weekday news show anchored by chief international correspondent James Longman and senior political correspondent Rachel Scott, which will premiere on Monday, July 21, exclusively on Disney+.

The short-form streaming series will be ABC News' first original daily news program created for Disney+, with episodes premiering at 6 a.m. ET.

"What You Need to Know" is the fast, fresh way to stay ahead of the conversation as viewers start their day. From breaking headlines and the day's biggest stories to entertainment buzz and viral videos, the show has everything you need to know. "What You Need to Know" will be available on demand on Disney+ for 24 hours before refreshing with the next day’s news and headlines.

"We are proud to launch this innovative series with Rachel and James, who meet viewers where they are with essential news, context and analysis to help them better understand the world around us," Almin Karamehmedovic, president of ABC News, said in a release. "This new effort expands ABC News' significant footprint on Disney+, allowing us to reach and connect with new and diverse audiences on the platform."

"'What You Need to Know' is reimagining what a news experience can look like for Disney+ subscribers -- delivering smart, bite-sized commentary on the stories that matter most," Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+, said. "With the trusted voices of ABC News at the helm, this show marks an exciting evolution of our news offering."

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Disney+, a show that reimagines how you get your news," Longman and Scott said in a joint statement. "'What You Need to Know' is built for the speed of the scrolling era; cutting through the noise by offering essential news in an easily digestible and accessible package wherever you are."

The show joins around-the-clock ABC News programming available on Disney+, including all hours of “Good Morning America," "ABC World News Tonight with David Muir," "ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis," "Nightline," and ABC News Live streaming news channel content throughout the day.