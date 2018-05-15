Anthony Anderson blew chance at 'money shower' with Beyonce's mom

Anthony Anderson was feeling bitter on Monday as he explained how a star-struck teller caused him to miss out on several thousand dollars on a bet Kentucky Derby day.

“I'm talking trash to the lady that’s taking the bet and I’m making her laugh, so I put $100 on this horse in yellow. I leave. The 30-to-1 long shot wins the race,” Anderson told Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” on Monday.

“I go up to the cage to get my money and the lady says, ‘Oh! Mr. Anderson, you only put $10 on that horse.’ I said, ‘No, no, I didn't, I told you $100.’ She said, ‘No, you told me $10. I said, ‘No, ma'am, I told you $100,’” Anderson recalled. “So we went back and forth, but there was nothing I could do, so she pays me out $642.”

Anderson said he would have had a "money shower" with Beyonce’s mother and her husband if the bet had been placed correctly.

“It was about bragging rights,” he said. “I wanted to have a money shower! I just wanted to throw money at people.

“I went with Richard and Tina Lawson, Beyonce's mom, and I just wanted to go back and throw money at them. I couldn't throw $642 at Beyonce's momma,’” he joked.

The “Black-ish” star ultimately brushed the mishap off in the end, calling it “an honest mistake” that could have happened to anyone.

“I distracted her, by being me,” the actor said. “She was just off by a zero. I can’t be mad at her, but had she put the $100 in and had I not distracted her I would have won $8,600.”