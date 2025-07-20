'What You Need to Know' is ABC News' first original daily show for Disney+.

How to watch ABC News 'What You Need to Know' on Disney+

ABC News is launching its first-ever daily news show created specifically for Disney+, bringing viewers a fresh approach to the network's award-winning coverage.

The new short-form series, hosted by ABC News chief international correspondent James Longman and senior political correspondent Rachel Scott, aims to help viewers stay ahead of the day's conversations with essential news and analysis.

"We are proud to launch this innovative series with Rachel and James, who meet viewers where they are with essential news, context and analysis to help them better understand the world around us," Almin Karamehmedovic, president of ABC News, said of the new show. "This new effort expands ABC News' significant footprint on Disney+, allowing us to reach and connect with new and diverse audiences on the platform."

When does it premiere?

"What You Need to Know" makes its debut on Monday, July 21, exclusively on Disney+. New episodes will be released every weekday morning at 6 a.m. ET, giving viewers a jump start on their day's news consumption. Each episode remains available on-demand for 24 hours.

What is the show about?

The short-form streaming series will deliver a fast, fresh approach to news coverage. In each episode, the show will cover everything from breaking news headlines and major world events to entertainment updates and viral videos.

What You Need To Know ABC News

'What You Need to Know' anchors

Two of ABC News' correspondents will take the helm of this groundbreaking series.

James Longman, ABC News' chief international correspondent, brings his extensive global reporting experience to the show. Based in London, Longman has covered major international events across more than 45 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.

"I'm really excited about the fast moving and mobile nature of this show," Longman said. "Rachel and I are going to take you along with us as we report from all corners of the world for ABC News. I can't think of a better way to break down the news than bringing viewers directly to the stories."

Rachel Scott, ABC News' senior political correspondent, joins Longman as co-anchor. Scott's portfolio includes covering President Donald Trump's second term, his administration and Capitol Hill. She has reported on numerous significant political events, from the attempted assassination of Trump to President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of his reelection race.

"I'm excited to host this show because it was intentionally designed to bring viewers with us -- whether we're reporting from the White House, overseas, or on the road," Scott said. "We hope viewers feel closer to the stories we cover every day. I am also excited about the opportunity to bring our audience up to speed quickly. They'll get the top stories in under 10 minutes with all the context and analysis they're used to seeing on ABC News."

How to stream and watch 'What You Need to Know'?

Viewers can access "What You Need to Know" exclusively through Disney+. A subscription to the streaming service is required to watch the show.

'What You Need to Know' schedule on Disney+

Each new episode debuts at 6 a.m. ET on weekday mornings and remains available for streaming throughout the day.

The show joins Disney+'s growing lineup of ABC News programming, which includes "Good Morning America: First Look" at 4 a.m. ET, "Prime with Linsey Davis" at 7 p.m. ET, and "World News Tonight with David Muir" at 10 p.m. ET.

Additionally, viewers can access ABC News Live's streaming content throughout the day on the platform.