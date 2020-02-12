Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield reveal who should make the first move in relationships "The Photograph" stars share why it was important to tell this love story.

Issa Rae and Marsai Martin on working together on 'Little' Nicolette Cain/ABC News

In the film "The Photograph," Lakeith Stanfield's character takes his shot and asks out Issa Rae's character, but is that how the two would prefer to pursue someone in real life?

On Wednesday's "The View," the co-stars revealed how they'd like a scenario like the one in their film to translate into real life.

Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield discuss their new film, "The Photograph" together during an appearance on "The View," Feb. 12, 2020. Nicolette Cain/ABC News

"I typically just go for it," Stanfield, 28, said. "If I see you and I'm feeling something, I might as well just let it be known."

Rae, 35, did not feel the same way. "I like to be chased. I like to be pointed at," she said.

Luckily for the co-stars, this is exactly how it played out for Mae and Michael in "The Photograph." The film intertwines love stories from the past and present.

Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield discuss their new film, "The Photograph" together during an appearance on "The View" with co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain, Feb. 12, 2020. Nicolette Cain/ABC News

"It's a multi-generational, intertwining love story," Rae said. "It shows how the past forms the present."

"We're just happy to be able to, again, be able to showcase love between two dark-skinned people on screen," Stanfield said. "By virtue of having that, show that all love is multidimensional and multifaceted."

The "Knives Out" and "Atlanta" star welcomed his first child with his partner, "The Mindy Project" star Xosha Roquemore, in 2017.

"It’s quite crazy, I’m seeing it for the first time, again," Stanfield said of fatherhood on "Popcorn with Peter Travers" in 2018. "Everything is brand new. I’m paying attention to patterns in the leaves. The things I didn’t think about before, now I can feel ‘em. It’s great."

