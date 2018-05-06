Stormy Daniels made a guest appearance as a send-up of herself in Saturday's cold open of "Saturday Night Live" -- but managed to make some real headlines.

Daniels called for President Donald Trump's resignation in the sketch when asked by impersonator Alec Baldwin's Trump what would put an end to the scandal involving the porn star and the president.

Baldwin's Trump instead suggestively hit on Daniels, saying "my polls are up."

"Sorry, it's too late for that," Daniels said. "I know you don't believe in climate change, but a storm's a-coming."

"Call up Stormy Daniels and fix this once and for all."

Daniels' cameo came at the end of a long opening sketch that began with Ben Stiller reprising his role as Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen.

"Mr. Trump, I don't know what to do, you keep changing your story on the Stormy Daniels payment," Stiller said, portending the cameo to come.

Cohen then switched to his "burner phone" and jumped between conversations with a host of figures caught up in the always evolving scandals surrounding Trump's presidency.

Martin Short even appeared as Trump's eccentric ex-doctor, Harold Bornstein, appeared on the phone to offer Cohen "drugs, I can get you drugs."

"Yes, hello this is Dr. Harold Bornstein. Would you like to know any of my patients' medical history?"

"I guess you could say I was raped," the faux Bornstein said.

"I don't think you can say that," Stiller's Cohen responded.

Sarah Sanders, played by Cecily Strong, lamented her tough week of flip-flopping on the payment made to Daniels.

"Mr. Trump, did you lie to me about the Stormy Daniels payment?," she asked. "Yeah, that sounds like something I'd do," Baldwin's Trump replied.

Kate McKinnon made a brief appearance as Rudy Giuliani, Trump's new lawyer and "worst nightmare," as the actress said.

A-listers Jimmy Fallon and Scarlett Johansson made hilarious cameos as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, too. Fallon squeaked his way through an impression of the president's son-in-law, saying, "You don't even wanna see me. I'd cut a bitch."

The show was hosted by "Atlanta" star and young Lando Calrissian in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," Donald Glover. He was the musical guest as well, in his alter ego Childish Gambino.