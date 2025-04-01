Story of game show coup told in new film ‘The Luckiest Man in America’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with director Samir Oliveros and actor Paul Walter Hauser about the new film, "The Luckiest Man in America," based on a true story of the man who gamed “Press Your Luck.”

April 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live