1st woman announced to lead music at major US opera house

More
Eun Sun Kim, 39, made her San Francisco debut in June.
0:32 | 12/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1st woman announced to lead music at major US opera house
Or. And it. Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"Eun Sun Kim, 39, made her San Francisco debut in June.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"67552320","title":"1st woman announced to lead music at major US opera house","url":"/Entertainment/video/1st-woman-announced-lead-music-major-us-opera-67552320"}