Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for 1st woman announced to lead music at major US opera house
Or. And it. Yeah. Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:32","description":"Eun Sun Kim, 39, made her San Francisco debut in June.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"67552320","title":"1st woman announced to lead music at major US opera house","url":"/Entertainment/video/1st-woman-announced-lead-music-major-us-opera-67552320"}