2025 NAACP Image Awards celebrate trailblazers

ABC News contributor Kelley L. Carter discusses the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, which celebrate trailblazers and their cultural impact.

February 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live