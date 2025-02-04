How 25 years of experience and parenting led Julia Stiles to become a director

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with actor/director, Julia Stiles, about her directorial debut adapting Renée Carlino’s novel “Wish You Were Here” and how parenting helped her in the director’s chair.

February 4, 2025

