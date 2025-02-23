6-year-old rapper takes social media by storm

Rapper and social media star Savannah “Van Van” McConneaughey joins ABC News Live to discuss how social media lets her share her love of music.

February 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live