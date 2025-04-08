Nashville duo LOCASH on creating feel-good country music for new album

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with musicians Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LOCASH about their cross-country tour and new album, “Bet The Farm,” out April 18.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live